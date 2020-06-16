Arsenal keeping tabs on 22-year-old French defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have earmarked Reims defender Axel Disasi as a potential centre-half recruit ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by the Express, is reporting that Arsenal have registered their interest in the 22-year-old ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Arsenal want to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano but the France international could be out of their summer budget given his rising status.

According to the same story, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has limited funds to spend on new signings in the upcoming transfer window due to financial constraints.

However, the same article states that Disasi would prove to be a much cheaper option than Upamecano given the Reims defender is valued at around £13m.

Goal claim that Arsenal have scouted the France Under-20 international on a number of occasions ahead of a potential bid for the impressive Ligue 1 defender.

Disasi started 27 of Reims’ 28 games in the French top flight this season, scoring his only goal of the campaign in a 1-1 draw with Metz back in November.

The French prospect has progressed through the French club’s youth system before he made his first-team debut in a 1-0 loss to Lens back in 2016.

Arsenal manager Arteta signed Flamengo centre-half Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan deals in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have struggled defensively in the 2019-20 Premier League season, conceding 36 times in 28 games.

Arteta took over the reins from Unai Emery back in December and the former Gunners captain has only lost one Premier League game.

The north London side will take on defending Premier League champions Manchester City at The Etihad on Wednesday night when top-flight football returns following the coronavirus pandemic.

