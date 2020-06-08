Arsenal want to sign 25-year-old Serie A defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are being linked with a potential swoop to sign the Serie A defender.

The same article states that the Gunners will likely face competition from their Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 25-year-old centre-half.

According to the same story, Wolves have already submitted an £18m bid for the experienced Juve defender but the Serie A leaders want an additional £5m.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Rugani has been working on his English during lockdown in preparation for a potential move to the Premier League this summer.

Rugani has made just three appearances in the Italian top flight this term, highlighting how the centre-half has fallen out-of-favour under Maurizio Sarri.

The Italy international has won four Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies during his stint in the Juve first-team since his move from Empoli in 2015.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is thought to be interested in a deal to sign a centre-half this summer to improve his options in central defence ahead of his first full season in charge.

The Gunners will take on Manchester City at The Etihad on Wednesday 17 June.

