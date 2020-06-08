Arsenal want to sign 25-year-old Serie A defender – report

Arsenal are set to compete with Wolves to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 8 June 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are being linked with a potential swoop to sign the Serie A defender.

The same article states that the Gunners will likely face competition from their Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 25-year-old centre-half.

According to the same story, Wolves have already submitted an £18m bid for the experienced Juve defender but the Serie A leaders want an additional £5m.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Rugani has been working on his English during lockdown in preparation for a potential move to the Premier League this summer.

Rugani has made just three appearances in the Italian top flight this term, highlighting how the centre-half has fallen out-of-favour under Maurizio Sarri.

The Italy international has won four Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies during his stint in the Juve first-team since his move from Empoli in 2015.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is thought to be interested in a deal to sign a centre-half this summer to improve his options in central defence ahead of his first full season in charge.

The Gunners will take on Manchester City at The Etihad on Wednesday 17 June.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes predicts where Man United, Chelsea FC will finish
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes predicts where Man United, Chelsea FC will finish
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Ray Parlour tells Arsenal not to sell 23-year-old this summer
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC step up interest in £60m-rated Premier League defender – report
Jamie Redknapp
‘It’s a great signing’: Jamie Redknapp reacts to reports of Chelsea FC transfer deal
Jurgen Klopp
‘He’s a great player’: Jurgen Klopp describes reported Liverpool FC transfer target
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Birthday boy Rafael Nadal ‘trying to stay positive’ – just like always
Man United legend Ryan Giggs
‘He gives you something extra’: Ryan Giggs praises Man United forward
Jamie Redknapp
‘It’s a great signing’: Jamie Redknapp reacts to reports of Chelsea FC transfer deal
ScoopDragon Football News Network