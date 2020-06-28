Arsenal keeping tabs on 28-year-old Porto midfielder – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are looking at the possibility of signing FC Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira this summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to add more power and strength to the Gunners team in the middle of the park ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that the Gunners are interested in Danilo give FC Porto could be tempted to sell given the financial pressures on the Portuguese club.

According to the same story, the 28-year-old has a contract release clause in the region of £55m but FC Porto could sell for as little as a third of that price to bolster their finances.

The report goes on to add that Danilo is open to a move to the Premier League once FC Porto finish off their top-flight season, with the Primeira Liga title up for grabs.

ESPN go on to add that Danilo is currently on a deal worth around £48,000 a week, which wouldn’t be an issue for the north London side given that their top earner Mesut Ozil is on £350,000 a week.

The report suggests Arteta could move for Danilo given the FC Porto midfielder is a much cheaper option than his first-choice defensive midfield target Thomas Partey.

ESPN reveal that Arsenal don’t have the funds to meet Atletico Madrid’s £45m asking price for the Ghana international.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Southampton on Thursday evening as they bounced back from successive losses to Manchester City and Brighton.

The Gunners will take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday before a home clash against Norwich City on Wednesday night.

