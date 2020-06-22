Arsenal told 27-year-old is better than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Tony Cascarino says he would take Southampton striker Danny Ings over Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners are facing continued uncertainty surrounding their star striker’s future at the north London side beyond the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Gabon international hasn’t committed to a new deal at the north London side to raise questions about his long-term future amid talk of interest from FC Barcelona.

Aubameyang has failed to score in his last two appearances for Arsenal after the Gunners lost successive games to Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Arsenal skipper has scored 17 times in the Premier League this season, but the Gunners are struggling in ninth position in the table after their 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

Ings, meanwhile, got on the score-sheet in Southampton’s resounding 3-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Friday evening to take his tally to 16 league goals this term.

Former Chelsea FC striker Cascarino admitted that he would take Ings over Aubameyang if he were in Mikel Arteta’s position at Arsenal.

“When you look at Aubameyang’s numbers, they’re extraordinary,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“But when you compare him to a player like Roberto Firmino for Liverpool, has hasn’t got the goals say the likes of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres did, but he does far more for the team.

“Danny Ings is like that, too, for me. He’s done this all season. Let’s not forget, Ings’ career has been wrecked by injury and he’s come back and looks so good, he just leads the line brilliantly.

“He’s a consistent threat, even when the team isn’t playing well he’s still trying his socks off.

“He also wants to be at the football club, he wants to be at Southampton, he wanted to leave Liverpool and go there to play football.

“Having a player like Aubameyang is great, but he doesn’t want to be at Arsenal, he’s not committing himself to the club.

“And I thought his performance midweek against Manchester City… he didn’t like that he played out on the left and he looked totally disinterested.

“I don’t question him as a striker getting goals, he’s always score you 20-plus a season.

“This year he’s got one more Premier League goal than Danny Ings, but Ings has given a lot more to Southampton, as we saw last night [against Norwich].

“His commitment to the team, he has a desire that drives the other players around him and makes them a better side.

“That’s one of the problems I see for Arteta, with players likes Aubemeyang and Ozil. So, if I had a choice, I’d take Ings over Aubameyang.”

Ings has struggled with injury problems throughout the last couple of Premier League seasons to result in his move to Southampton from Liverpool FC.

The English forward has managed to stay fit for the Saints since his £20m switch to the south coast club.

Ings has scored a respectable 27 goals in 59 games for the St Mary’s outfit to find his prolific form.

Aubameyang moved to Arsenal in a £58m deal from Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer window in Arsene Wenger’s final deal before his departure from The Emirates.

The Gabon striker has netted 61 goals in 98 games in all competitions but the 31-year-old’s commitment has been called into question on a number of occasions.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a clash against Southampton on Thursday.

