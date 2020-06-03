Arsenal make transfer decision about David Luiz’s future – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are set to offer David Luiz a new one-year contract extension, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are ready to extend Luiz’s stay at the north London side as his current deal nears its expiration on 30 June.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to keep the 33-year-old at The Emirates for the 2020-21 Premier League season given his experience and leadership qualities.

According to the same story, Luiz’s agent Kia Joorabchian is confident that Arsenal will extend their former Paris Saint-Germain centre-half’s stay at the north London side.

The Mirror suggest that Arsenal could offer Luiz a deal based upon appearances for the Gunners in an incentive-focused contract.

Arteta is thought to be eager to improve his options at centre-half given the north London side’s defensive struggles since he took over the reins of the Gunners back in December.

Arsenal have Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and William Saliba who can all play at centre-half in the Gunners team.

Arteta signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan to improve the Arsenal defence.

Luiz has scored two goals and has made one assist in 25 games in the Premier League this season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip