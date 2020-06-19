Jamie Carragher makes prediction about Arsenal star’s future under Mikel Arteta

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has cast doubt on David Luiz’s long-term future at Arsenal after the Brazilian defender’s sending off in Wednesday night’s 3-0 loss at Manchester City.

The former Chelsea FC centre-half was a first-half substitute for Pablo Mari after the on-loan Flamengo defender suffered an injury in the 24th minute at The Etihad.

Luiz was at fault for Raheem Sterling’s opening goal when the 33-year-old failed to intercept Kevin De Bruyne’s pass to the England international at the end of the first half.

The South American defender was then sent off in the 51st minute when the Arsenal number 23 brought down Algeria international Riyad Mahrez inside Bernd Leno’s penalty area.

Kevin De Bruyne scored from the spot before Phil Foden came off the bench to seal a resounding 3-0 victory over 10-man Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Luiz has been facing speculation surrounding his future at the north London club because his current deal is set to expire this summer, although Mikel Arteta recently reiterated his desire to keep the Brazilian at The Emirates before their return to Premier League action.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes that Luiz’s performance against Manchester City could seal the experienced defender’s fate at the north London outfit.

“Whether you like David Luiz or not, the sad thing is I don’t think we’ll see him in the Premier League ever again, and he does provide us with entertainment, whatever you think,” Carragher told Sky Sports after the final whistle.

“I don’t see how Mikel Arteta, after that performance, can put him back in under any circumstances, really. Certainly if they are out of the running for the Champions League.

“The mistakes he’s made tonight… put a kid in [instead]. I know they’ve got injury problems.

“I think that’s the last we’ll see. There’s no way he’s getting a contract. I think that’s possibly the last time we’ll see David Luiz in the Premier League.

“It’s unbelievable in some ways that he’s kidded so many people in football, he’s actually gone for £50 million, £60 million in transfer fees now.”

Luiz has scored two goals and has made one assist in 26 appearances in the Premier League this season to feature regularly under Unai Emery and his replacement Arteta.

Arsenal signed the South American defender in an £8m deal from Chelsea FC in the 2019 summer transfer window to bolster the north London side’s defensive options.

Luiz spent two decorated spells at Arsenal’s bitter rivals Chelsea FC where the former Paris Saint-Germain defender won the Premier League, the Champions League, two Europa League titles and two FA Cup crowns.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action when the Gunners make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion at Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

