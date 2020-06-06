Reporter claims Arsenal could sell 23-year-old to raise funds for new signings

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal could sell Kieran Tierney to Leicester City to raise transfer funds for Mikel Arteta this summer, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

Arsenal signed Tierney in a £25m deal from Celtic last summer but the Scotland international has struggled to make an impact at the north London side this season due to injury troubles.

Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery oversaw a deal for the 23-year-old before the former Manchester City assistant manager took over the reins back in December.

Tierney hasn’t made an appearance under Arteta in what has been an injury-hit debut campaign for the Scottish left-back at the Gunners despite arriving with a big reputation.

Leicester are facing a battle to keep England left-back Ben Chilwell due to reported interest from Chelsea FC in the Foxes star ahead of the summer transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers worked with Tierney during his decorated stint at Celtic before the former Liverpool FC manager left Parkhead to take over at King Power Stadium in 2019.

Daily Record reporter Castles has now claimed that Arsenal could sell Tierney to Leicester in a bid to raise much-needed transfer funds for Arteta this summer.

“There is a fit there [for Chilwell at Chelsea],” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“I think it’s important that Brendan Rodgers, when he was entering Leicester City and looking at last summer’s transfer market, Chilwell was a player he was prepared to let go.

“He felt he could secure a substantial transfer fee for him and if he did the player he had in mind to purchase was Kieran Tierney.

“Obviously neither of those things happened, Tierney went to Arsenal instead and Tierney has struggled through injury, with the managerial changes at Arsenal as well, made just 11 appearances for them so far, just five in the Premier League.

“So when you’re looking at a player who struggled in that first season like that, was bought for a substantial fee, he is at a club [Arsenal] which has money problems, they need to make changes to their squad and they need to find revenue to do that.

“So in normal circumstances you would say no chance of getting a player from Arsenal who had been bought for a substantial fee and brought in as part of the last and most recent rebuild.

“Perhaps in these circumstances a deal would be viable for Leicester and I think it fits with Brendan Rodgers’ assessment of the players and the way he has pragmatically looked at his squad at the past.”

Tierney has only made five appearances for Arsenal in his debut seasons at the north London side.

The Gunners are in ninth position in the Premier League table.

