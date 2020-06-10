Arsenal leading the race to sign 23-year-old La Liga midfielder – report

Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 10 June 2020, 07:45 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media La Razon, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Arsenal appear to be the front-runners to sign the box-to-box midfielder ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta is “very interested” in a deal to sign the Espanyol midfielder to improve his options in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, Arsenal are facing competition from their Premier League rivals Everton, as well as Serie A giants AC Milan, for Roca’s signature.

The Daily Express go on to add that Roca has a contract release clause of £35m but the La Liga side could secure a transfer fee lower than that figure given the financial uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roca has scored two goals and has made one assist in 24 games in La Liga this season but the Spanish club are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Arsenal are in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points behind Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

The Gunners will take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June.

