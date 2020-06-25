Arsenal in talks to sign 30-year-old from FC Barcelona – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are in talks to sign goalkeeper Neto from FC Barcelona this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the north London side are looking to bring the 30-year-old to The Emirates this summer to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The same story claims that Arsenal are in the market to bring in some cover for first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following the knee injury he suffered against Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

The article claims that Arsenal have already opened negotiations with FC Barcelona about a deal to sign Neto this summer, with the Gunners reportedly pursuing a loan with the option to buy.

However, the same story says that FC Barcelona are not willing to accept those terms, and that the Spanish club are demanding a transfer fee of €20m (£18.6m) for the Brazilian shot-stopper.

Neto is currently behind Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in the pecking order at Camp Nou and he has only made a total of three appearances in all competitions for the Spanish side so far this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing for their return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to Southampton.

The north London side are looking to try and return to winning ways in the English top flight after having lost their most recent two games against both Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal – who haven’t won the Premier League title since 2004 – are in FA Cup action this weekend, when they travel to Sheffield United to take on the Blades in the sixth round on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip