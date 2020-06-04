Arsenal plot bid to sign 19-year-old Feyenoord midfielder – report

Arsenal are planning to make an offer to sign Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, according to a report

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles Thursday 4 June 2020, 05:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are ready to make an offer to sign Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, according to a report in the Netherlands.

Dutch media outlet Voetbal International, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are monitoring ahead of a potential swoop to sign the Feyenoord starlet in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners have been weighing up a bid to sign the midfielder over the past few weeks following a long held interest in the 19-year-old.

According to the same story, Mikel Arteta has given his backing to sign Kokcu given the Spanish head coach has been an admirer of the promising midfielder since his time at Manchester City.

Voetbal International go on to add that Arteta believes that Kokcu would be the type of player that could fit into his philosophy for the north London outfit.

The report claims that Arsenal are facing competition from La Liga side Sevilla after the Spanish side sent representatives to talk with promising talent’s representatives.

Kokcu has scored two goals and has made four assists in 23 games in the Dutch top flight as well as creating two goals in the Europa League campaign.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table.

