Jamie Carragher sends advice to Arsenal about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Jamie Carragher believes that Arsenal should look to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond the summer transfer window.

The Gabon international is facing an uncertain future at the north London side as the Arsenal captain enters into the final year of his current contract at The Emirates.

Aubameyang has been linked with a potential move to FC Barcelona over the past few months amid reports Arsenal could cash in on their star striker rather than lose him for nothing in 2021.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for Arsenal since his move to the Gunners from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer window.

Asked whether Arsenal should keep Aubameyang at the club ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher told Sky Sports:

“It’s interesting because Liverpool were in the same situation as Arsenal towards the end of my career when you’re just missing out on the top-four.

“It’s OK to have rules like ‘we never let a player go on a Bosman ruling’, but if you’re Mikel Arteta, have you got more chance of getting back in the Champions League if he stays?

“That’s the decision they have to make. At this stage, there’s no doubt that Aubameyang is too good for Arsenal. We had that at Liverpool with Luis Suarez and certain other players.

“You’re desperate to keep hold of them because you want to build around those players. If they go you feel like you’re starting all over again.

“That will be a decision for them. It’s OK saying ‘if he doesn’t want to be there, let him go’. But it’s not as easy when you’re at that club and you have a player of such star quality who will be there or thereabouts for the Golden Boot every year.

“It’s not easy to find goal-scorers so I’d keep Aubameyang and see what you can do, see if you can bring players in around him and hopefully have a successful season and convince him to stay over the next 12 months.

“If not, it still gives Arsenal a greater chance of getting back in the top-four and that’s where they need to be.”

Aubameyang has scored 61 times in 97 games in all competitions since his big-money switch to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

The Gabon international was named the new Arsenal captain earlier this season after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the responsibility under Mikel Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table following a difficult campaign under Emery and then Arteta.

The Gunners boss has only lost one Premier League game since taking over the reins of Arsenal back in December.

