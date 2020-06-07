Ray Parlour: The position Arsenal must improve this summer

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal need to improve their squad with the addition of a goal-scoring midfielder this summer, Ray Parlour has claimed.

The Gunners are facing an uncertain summer surrounding their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gabon international weighs up whether to sign a contract extension.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has little over 12 months left to run on his current deal with the north London side – and the situation has created doubt about his long-term future at The Emirates.

The 30-year-old has scored 43 per cent of Arsenal’s goals in the Premier League this season to highlight his importance to Mikel Arteta’s team in the current campaign.

Alexandre Lacazette has netted seven times and Nicolas Pepe has scored four times in his debut season at the north London side.

Former Arsenal midfielder Parlour reckons the Gunners need to sign a goal-scoring playmaker this summer to support Aubameyang.

“The goals are not really spread around the team are they with Arsenal?” Parlour told talkSPORT.

“You get [Alexandre] Lacazette who can chip in with a few, [Mesut] Ozil probably doesn’t score enough for the position he plays.

“The midfield are very much more defensive minded, [Granit] Xhaka is not going to score you goals, [Lucas] Torreira’s not going to score you goals, they’ve lost Ramsey, who was the goalscorer from midfield.

“So, I look at an attacking midfielder who’s probably going to score you 10 goals a season, but you’re talking big money then, so spend.”

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table and eight points behind Chelsea FC in the race to finish in the Champions League spots.

Having said that, the Gunners have played one game less than Chelsea FC.

Arteta’s side will resume Premier League action with a clash against Manchester City on Wednesday 17 June.

The Gunners will make the trip to Southampton on Thursday 25 June.

