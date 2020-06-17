Arsenal ready to triple 27-year-old’s wages to seal first summer signing – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are ready to triple Thomas Partey’s current wages to lure the Atletico Madrid midfielder to The Emirates this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to bring the Ghana international to the north London side this summer.

The same article states that the Gunners boss is so desperate to land the 27-year-old that he is prepared to triple Partey’s wages in order to get a deal over the line.

According to the same story, Partey has a contract release clause of £44.5m in his current Atletico deal, which means Arsenal could sign the defensive midfielder if they’re prepared to pay his asking price.

Goal go on to add that the Ghanian midfielder is considering Arsenal’s lucrative contract offer given that the Atletico youth graduate is one of the La Liga club’s lowest earners.

The report highlights that Atletico have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the Spanish side could be forced to sell to ease their financial concerns.

The story mentions that Manchester United have also shown an interest in the Atletico midfielder but there’s no suggestion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will rival Arteta’s proposed move.

Partey has scored two goals in 25 games in La Liga this season as Atletico struggle to secure a top-four finish following a difficult campaign for Diego Simeone’s side.

The Ghana international has been a regular in Simeone’s side since breaking into the Atletico first-team in the 2015-16 after coming through the club’s youth system.

Partey has netted 15 times in 175 games in all competitions over the past five seasons, winning the Europa League and the Uefa Super Cup.

Arsenal haven’t made any permanent signings since Arteta took over the reins of the north London side from Unai Emery last year.

The Gunners will take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip