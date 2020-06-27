Arsenal offered 31-year-old free agent £250,000-a-week contract – report

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Arsenal offered Willian a huge £250,000-a-week contract in a bid to sign the Chelsea FC forward on a free transfer before the coronavirus pandemic struck, according to a report.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are eager to sign Willian to add more experience to Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of his first full Premier League season in charge.

The same article states that the Gunners offered Willian a contract worth £250,000 a week before the coronavirus pandemic as Arsenal looked to win the race for his signature.

According to the same story, the north London side are weighing up whether to keep their initial contract offer on the table or renegotiate reduced terms due to the financial uncertainty in top-flight football due to the coronavirus crisis.

The report goes on to point out that Arsenal still haven’t reached an agreement with their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang about a new long-term deal.

The Daily Mirror reveal that Aubameyang is currently on a deal worth £200,000 a week, while Mesut Ozil pockets a staggering £350,000 a week at the north London side.

The story says that Willian would become Arsenal’s second-highest earner if the Brazilian forward moves to the Emirates Stadium on the original terms offered to the Chelsea FC number 10.

Willian scored in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night to help the Blues move five points clear of Manchester United in the race to finish in the top four.

The Brazil midfielder has won two Premier League titles, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup since his move to Chelsea FC from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

Chelsea FC will take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

