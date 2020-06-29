Arsenal in talks to sign 19-year-old Hungary midfielder – report

Arsenal are looking to complete a deal to sign Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 29 June 2020, 07:45 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are in advanced talks to complete a deal for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in the current transfer window, according to a report in France.

French journalist Manu Lonjon, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the 19-year-old ahead of Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge.

The same article states that Arsenal are facing competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A side AC Milan for the Hungary international’s signature.

According to the same story, the Gunners would have to pay between £22m and £27m to sign the teenager from the Austrian side in the summer transfer window.

The French journalist goes on to claim that Arsenal and AC Milan are both in advanced talks to sign the central midfielder from Red Bull Salzburg this summer.

Leicester City could also rival Arsenal in the race to sign the promising Hungarian talent ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, the report adds.

Szoboszlai has scored seven times in 24 games in the Austrian Bundesliga in the current campaign to attract interest from around Europe in his services.

The Hungarian playmaker has netted 15 times in 58 outings in all competitions to get vital competitive experience under his belt despite his young age.

Arsenal are looking to launch a late bid to finish in the Europa League spots this season following a 2-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s on Thursday evening.

Arteta’s side will return to Premier League action with a home clash against the Premier League’s basement club Norwich City on Wednesday night before the Gunners make the difficult trip to Wolves next Saturday.

Arsenal are in ninth position and six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

