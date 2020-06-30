Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Norwich

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Gunners will welcome Norwich to north London in pursuit of a third successive win in all competitions after their recent resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal bounced back from consecutive defeats by Manchester City and Brighton to secure a 2-0 victory over Southampton in their last Premier League outing at St Mary’s.

Arteta’s side then set up a FA Cup semi-final meeting with Manchester City thanks to Dani Ceballos’ last-gasp winner in a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Gunners still have an outside chance of finishing in the Champions League qualification spots, although Arsenal would need their London rivals Chelsea FC to suffer a dramatic collapse.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table and 11 points adrift of Chelsea FC with seven games left to play in the 2019-20 campaign.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to edge to a resounding win against Norwich City in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

“Arsenal started back in the Premier League with back to back defeats, which has almost put paid to any hopes of a Champions League qualification spot, although they did bounce back with a morale-boosting 2-0 win away at Southampton,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I’ve always seen Arsenal of the last decade or so as a team who struggle against the big teams in the Premier League and who are also vulnerable against any team away from home.

“On the plus side, they are almost flat-track bullies at the Emirates stadium where they tend to always beat teams lower down the table.

Owen added: “Their opponents in this match don’t come any lower down the table than Norwich and I can’t really make a case for anything other than a resounding home win for Arsenal.

“Norwich already look doomed with seven games to go and with their confidence at a particularly low ebb, the 1-0 loss to Everton was their 20th Premier League defeat of the season.

“They’ve only recorded two shots on target in the two games played since the restart, although leaving Pukki and Cantwell on the bench against Everton was surely a contributory factor given that they’ve scored 17 of their 25 league goals this season.”

Norwich lost 2-1 to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday after Harry Maguire scored an 118th-minute winner for the visitors at Carrow Road.

The Canaries are bottom of the Premier League table and six points from safety.

Arsenal will make the trip to Wolves next weekend when the Gunners look to close the gap on their European rivals sat in fifth place.

The Gunners will then host third-placed Leicester City in the Premier League at The Emirates on Tuesday 7 July.

Arsenal have failed to finish in the Premier League’s top four in the last four seasons under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip