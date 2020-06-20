Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to ease to victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to cement their claim to a fourth-placed finish when Frank Lampard’s side make the trip to Birmingham for their first Premier League fixture since March.

Chelsea FC were 4-0 winners against Everton at Stamford Bridge on 8 March before the Premier League season was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The west London outfit are three points ahead of Manchester United after squandering a bigger cushion to leave question marks about their ability to finish in the top four.

Aston Villa will have the benefit of already playing a competitive game after the Villa Park outfit played out a goalless draw with Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

With home advantage and 90 minutes of action under their belt, Aston Villa could prove to be a difficult obstacle for Lampard and his Chelsea FC side on Sunday.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Villa’s first game back against Sheffield United would have been a great one for them to win given their situation but they did not really do enough,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Yes, they tried to get in and around the Blades but there was no massive urgency.

“Dean Smith’s have an advantage in that they have already played once but I am backing Chelsea here. I don’t think the Blues will have any problems creating chances, put it that way.”

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa in the reverse fixture back in December when Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount scored at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have a good record at Villa Park, having eased to victories on their last two visits in 2015 and 2016.

Lampard will have Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic available for selection after recovering from injury, but Jorginho is serving a two-game suspension.

Chelsea FC will hope to beat Aston Villa to build momentum ahead of their home clash against defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Thursday.

The Blues manager will return to his former club West Ham United on Wednesday 1 July.

