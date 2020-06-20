Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Aston Villa in a high-scoring game at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will make the trip to the Birmingham side as Chelsea FC return to Premier League action following the top flight’s suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chelsea FC are looking to cement their top-four position in the Premier League with a victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park to maintain their lead over Manchester United.

Frank Lampard’s side were 4-0 winners against Everton in their last Premier League game back in March thanks to goals from Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea FC will take on an Aston Villa side that have already played since the resumption of the Premier League after their goalless draw with Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Lampard will only be missing Italy international Jorginho due to suspension, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic available for selection following their recoveries from injury.

“Aston Villa are normally a decent bet when playing at home with five of their seven wins coming at Villa Park,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Despite scoring plenty of Premier League goals, they concede plenty more and if results in the Bundesliga are anything to go by, there is every chance that home advantage may be negated somewhat.

“They were very fortunate to pick up a point at home to Sheffield United in their first game back after the Covid-19 stoppage, with a rather turgid 0-0 draw; but in many ways, they will probably have been happy with the point.

“Chelsea have a nice three-point cushion in 4th place in the league. They have a number of players back fit and have plenty of young players who are getting better by the day.

“They’ve a manager in Frank Lampard who likes his team to play on the front foot and I can see them scoring a few goals in this one.

“Chelsea have won the last five meetings between the sides and I fancy them to secure a comfortable away win.”

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge back in December thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

The Blues have won their last two Premier League games at Villa Park in 2015 and 2016.

Chelsea FC are looking to secure a top-four finish in Lampard’s first season in charge of the west London side following his appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement last summer.

The Blues will make the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday before Chelsea FC host defending Premier League champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Lampard and his team will return to their manager’s former club West Ham on 1 July.

