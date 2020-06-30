Rio Ferdinand reacts to Mason Greenwood’s display in Man United’s 3-0 win at Brighton

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Mason Greenwood for his devastating performances this season after the Manchester United striker play a big role in their 3-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday night.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to stick with Greenwood in his starting XI for the second successive Premier League game at the Amex Stadium.

Greenwood rewarded his manager’s faith with the opening goal in the 16th minute when the teenager produced a devastating run and finish to place a finish past Brighton goalkeeper Matt Ryan.

The 18-year-old has scored six times in the Premier League this season to underline his growing reputation as one of the brightest English talents in the top flight.

Bruno Fernandes doubled Manchester United’s lead with a finish from just outside the box to help put the Red Devils in control of the clash.

Greenwood turned provider in the second half when the teenager created the assist for the Portugal international to net his second of the game in the 50th minute.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand took to Twitter to praise Greenwood’s exceptional attacking performances in the current Premier League campaign.

Ferdinand wrote on Twitter: “This guy absolutely terrorising defenders….

@masongreenwood 👌🏽Love it! 💯💥⚽️”

Greenwood has scored six times in six starts and 19 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The 18-year-old has netted 12 goals in all competitions, finding the net in the Premier League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Greenwood is averaging nearly a goal every three games despite his inexperience.

Manchester United reduced Chelsea FC’s cushion in fourth spot to two points thanks to their comfortable win against Brighton on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will take on Bournemouth in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United will continue their clash against struggling Premier League teams when the Red Devils travel to Aston Villa next Thursday.

