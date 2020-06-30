‘He reminds me of RVP’: Gary Neville raves about Man United star after 3-0 win at Brighton

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville likened Mason Greenwood to Premier League legend Robin van Persie after the Manchester United teenager’s performance at Brighton on Tuesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to start Greenwood for the second successive Premier League game after the English star completed 80 minutes of their 3-0 victory over Sheffield United last week.

The 18-year-old made the breakthrough in the 16th minute at the Amex Stadium when the Manchester United number 26 produced a sharp finish past Brighton goalkeeper Matt Ryan.

Greenwood’s strike was his sixth Premier League goal of the season to underline the Manchester United forward’s undoubted promise.

Bruno Fernandes netted in the 29th minute to extend the away side’s lead after a dominant first-half display from Manchester United.

Greenwood turned provider in the second half when the English teenager laid on an assist for Fernandes in the 50th minute to seal three points for th visitors.

Former Manchester United defender Neville heaped praise on Greenwood for his composed finish to break the deadlock against the Premier League strugglers at the Amex Stadium.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a master at this, taking it to the one side and pulling it back through the legs of the defender,” Neville said of Greenwood’s run in the lead up to his goal during his Sky Sports commentary.

“Greenwood has justified his selection on the right hand side.”

The Sky Sports pundit went on to compare Greenwood to former Premier League title winner Van Persie.

“It’s getting to the point where he can’t be left out,” Neville added. “He reminds me of Robin van Persie, the way he cuts onto his left foot off the right side. He’s got the composure and the technique [to finish].”

Manchester United moved to within two points of Chelsea FC thanks to their comfortable win against Brighton on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will take on Bournemouth in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United will continue their clash against struggling Premier League teams when the Red Devils travel to Aston Villa next Thursday.

