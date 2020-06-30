Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Brighton v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to ease to a 2-0 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will be looking to continue their momentum in the top-four race with a second successive Premier League victory in pursuit of a Champions League spot.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in their first Premier League game since the coronavirus pandemic before Anthony Martial netted a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at Old Trafford last week.

The 20-time English champions will start the mid-week fixture in sixth place in the Premier League table and five points adrift of Chelsea FC with seven games left to play.

Manchester United booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals at the weekend thanks to a 2-1 extra-time win against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Brighton are unbeaten since the return of the Premier League, drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa and Leicester City as well as securing a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Amex Stadium.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to ease to a comfortable win against the Seagulls on Tuesday night.

“Brighton have picked up four points from their two games since the restart and it could have been six if they had put away their penalty against Leicester,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But if you’d offered a win and a draw against Arsenal and Leicester to Seagulls boss Graham Potter before the restart, he would have swum the channel to get it, especially with the teams below them in the table doing next to nothing.

“The pressure is off Brighton a bit here, but I would still back Manchester United, who have also made a very positive return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Their boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a lot of changes for their FA Cup win over Norwich. They didn’t play well, but they still got through.

“The race for the top four – and even fifth if Manchester City’s Champions League ban for next season is upheld – is going to be an exciting one. United are in the thick of it, and I think they will push on here.”

Manchester United are looking to secure Champions League qualification in their first full season under Solskjaer’s management.

The Red Devils finished in sixth position under the Norwegian head coach last term after he replaced Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

Manchester United will host Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Solskjaer’s side will continue their kind run of fixtures with a clash against relegation strugglers Aston Villa on Thursday 9 July.

Brighton have won their last three home games against Manchester United, their only victories in all 22 of their meetings with the Red Devils.

Manchester United haven’t won at Brighton since 1982.

