BBC Sport pundit reveals his prediction for Brighton v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Arsenal to claim a comfortable 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The north London side head into the game looking to get back to winning ways after the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Manchester City at The Etihad on Wednesday night.

That result dealt a blow to Arsenal’s top-four hopes, with Mikel Arteta’s men currently eight points adrift of the top four heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways in what is their second game back in action after the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak back in March.

The north London side have only managed to win nine games all season in the Premier League, but former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the Gunners to claim the three points at Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “This is a quick turnaround for Arsenal after Wednesday’s defeat by Manchester City but at least it is only a short flight for them this time.

“Being serious, I cannot believe the Gunners only flew up to Manchester a few hours before kick-off. That will not have helped their preparations at all.

“But at least Arsenal have played now. I do think the teams with a game under their belt will benefit a lot, fitness-wise. In a strange way, the fact they went down to 10 men and got a bit of a chasing might help in that area too.

“Before it all went wrong for them, the Gunners did look quite lively on the counter-attack at Etihad Stadium and the same approach might work for them here.

“I worry for Brighton, who are the only top-flight team without a league win this year and have got a tricky run-in too. They draw a lot of games, but can they pick up enough points that way to claw themselves to safety?”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they take on Southampton away from home.

The Gunners will then face Sheffield United in the sixth round of the FA Cup, before hosting Norwich City in the Premier League on Wednesday 1 July.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign under Arsene Wenger.

