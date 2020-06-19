Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Brighton v Arsenal

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to bounce back to victory with a win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners head into the game looking to get back to winning ways after the disappointment of their 3-0 defeat by Manchester City at The Etihad in midweek.

That result dealt a further blow to Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four this season, with Mikel Arteta’s men currently eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC heading into this weekend’s round of games.

Arsenal are now preparing to travel to the south coast as they bid to reignite their hopes of securing Champions League qualification by embarking on a winning run.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is fully expecting to see the north London side claim all three points as they bid to find their feet in the final few games of the current campaign.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Brighton drew 0-0 away at Wolves before the break but since beating Arsenal 2-1 back in December, they have only won once in 15 matches across all competitions.

“Arsenal beat West Ham 1-0 before the break with a goal awarded by VAR and they were unbeaten in their last eight games in the Premier League with momentum definitely building under Arteta’s management.

“However, they suffered a disappointing defeat and performance at Manchester City mid-week and will be really keen to get back to winning ways.

“Despite Brighton being unbeaten in the last 4 meetings between these two sides I just can’t see them getting a positive result this time.

“I really like Brighton and admire the way they have built and run the Club and training facilities over recent seasons but I do fear for their Premier League future, especially given the difficult run-in they face.

“I fancy Arsenal to bounce back in style.”

Arsenal finished in fifth place and without a trophy last season under Unai Emery before the Spaniard was sacked by the Gunners back in November.

Arteta was drafted in to take over at The Emirates back in December and the Spanish head coach has been tasked with steering the Gunners up the Premier League table.

The north London side will play their third away game in a row on Thursday night next week when they travel to face Southampton.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip