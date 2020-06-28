Sky Sports pundit predicts Brighton v Man United

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to ease to a 3-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to continue their push for Champions League qualification next season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men currently five points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

Manchester United have been in decent form since the return of top-flight football, with the Red Devils having taken four points from their first two games following the restart.

Solskjaer is now preparing to take his side down to the south coast to take on a Brighton and Hove Albion side who recently beat Arsenal at their home ground.

However, former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing Manchester United to claim all three points in a straightforward victory away from home on Tuesday night.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “This is the one that tells me where Manchester United are.

“They would normally struggle in the past away at sides like Brighton, where they went down 3-2 last season at The Amex.

“Nevertheless, four points out of six is magical after the restart for Brighton, and it gives them breathing space, depending on what happens with the other teams around them. The gap to the others is still not sufficient though as it stands.

“United have been impressive. Anthony Martial does what he does. He looks poor one week and is class the next.

“The skill and movement of Bruno Fernandes has been excellent, while Paul Pogba can supply the three up front.

“I like the balance of Mason Greenwood, coming in off the right as a left-footer. The pace and movement is so valuable at this time of the season, while teams are still trying to find their feet.

“Teams need to play deeper against United, but by the time you get the ball, it is hard to hit the forwards and have the midfielders to get up and support, and this is where United can get on top of you.

“All these things add up to let you know United may have some steel now. Themselves, Chelsea and Wolves are in one hell of a fight.

“They may not be as strong away from home but the belief is growing, and when they have that, it becomes irreplaceable and too hard to handle at times. They are in for a good run-in.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

The Red Devils will take on Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Southampton in their next three Premier League games after Tuesday night’s clash as they bid to challenge for a top-four finish in the coming weeks.

