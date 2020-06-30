Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will be looking to record a third successive win in all competitions after Manchester United booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to an extra-time win against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Harry Maguire scored an 118th-minute winner to set up a last-four meeting with Chelsea FC after Norwich playmaker Todd Cantwell cancelled out Odion Ighalo’s opener.

Manchester United are battling it out with Chelsea FC for fourth spot in the Premier League table but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are five points adrift of their rivals.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in their first Premier League game in three months in mid June before Manchester United eased to a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at Old Trafford last week.

Brighton are unbeaten since the return of the Premier League thanks to five points from three games, including a 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Red Devils to ease to a straightforward victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

“Brighton are slowly putting light between themselves and the relegation zone and despite fielding their youngest ever team in 107 Premier League games against Leicester City last time out, they did manage to pick up another valuable point,” Owen wrote in his column for BetVictor.

“Manchester United continued their good form in the Premier League with a resounding 3-0 win against Sheffield United at Old Trafford, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be building a team that can again compete for all the top honours,

“The partnership between Pogba and Fernandes is still in its early stages but I think that will be the difference between the two sides, and I fancy a comfortable 2-0 win to the Red Devils.”

Manchester United were 3-1 winners against Brighton at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture back in November.

The 20-time English champions have won their last two games against the Seagulls, which both took place at Old Trafford.

However, Brighton were 3-2 winners against Manchester United in their last meeting at the Amex Stadium when Jose Mourinho was still in charge at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United will host Bournemouth in the Premier League at Old Trafford next Saturday before a trip to relegation strugglers Aston Villa on Thursday 9 July.

