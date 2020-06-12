Chelsea FC urged to consider signing 18-year-old this summer

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Andy Walker has urged Chelsea FC to consider making a move to sign teenager Aaron Hickey from Hearts this summer.

The Blues are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Frank Lampard starts assessing how he can bolster his Chelsea FC squad ahead of next season.

Billy Gilmour has been earning lots of praise for his performances in the Chelsea FC team this season after the Blues prised him away from Rangers as a 15-year-old.

Left-back Hickey has one year left on his current deal with the Scottish club, and former Scotland international Walker believes that it could be a good time to make a move to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

“Even this early in his career, I think Hickey would be a great option for Chelsea, Walker said, speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that, in time, Hickey could follow the example of Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson or Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and adjust from playing in the Scottish Premiership to thriving in the more demanding English Premier League.

“Given that he would be a very cheap option, in my view it would be worth it for Chelsea to take Hickey now and school him in their coaching system.

“Chelsea will, of course, realise there are a few gems to be found in Scotland having signed Billy Gilmour from Rangers for no more than a development fee for the Ibrox club.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and in the driving seat to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Lampard’s men are preparing for their return to top-flight action on Sunday 21 June when they take on Aston Villa away from home following the coronavirus hiatus in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax as their first signing of the summer, a move that was confirmed early in the year.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip