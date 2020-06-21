BBC Sport pundit reacts to Christian Pulisic display as Chelsea FC beat Aston Villa 2-1

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Clinton Morrison praised Christian Pulisic for his fine finish as the American forward helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

It was the USA international’s first appearance for Chelsea FC since January, and he came off the bench to fire home an all-important equaliser for the visitors.

Chelsea FC headed into the game looking to claim an important three points in the race for Champions League qualification.

However, it was the home side who took the lead in the 43rd minute at Villa Park when Kortney Hause turned home an opener for the home side.

Frank Lampard opted to bring on Pulisic in the 55th minute and the move soon paid dividends, with the American forward firing home an equaliser into the roof of the net in the 60th minute.

The game was then quickly turned on its head when Olivier Giroud’s turn and shot beat the Aston Villa goalkeeper and put Chelsea FC 2-1 up in the 62nd minute.

The win was an important one for Chelsea FC and it left them in fourth place in the table and five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

Former Crystal Palace striker Morrison was impressed by Pulisic’s finish in the second half, saying on BBC Radio 5 Live: “The equaliser was coming.

“I said Cesar Azpilicueta keeps getting down that side and delivering good balls. It’s a really good finish from Christian Pulisic on the half-volley.”

After Giroud fired Chelsea FC into the lead, Morrison added: “Olivier Giroud scores goals. You might not see him in the whole game but he scores goals. That’s why they kept him on the pitch.

“Chelsea have been really good since half-time.”

Next up for Chelsea FC is a crunch home clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

After that, the Blues will take on Leicester City, West Ham United and Watford in the Premier League.

