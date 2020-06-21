‘I have nothing to say about that’: Jurgen Klopp responds to Chelsea FC transfer deal

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he has “nothing to say” about Chelsea FC’s transfer deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The Blues confirmed last week that they had wrapped up a deal to bring the talented German attacker to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

Werner had been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League over the last few months, with Liverpool FC rumoured to have been one of the other teams interested in bringing him to England.

However, it was Chelsea FC who won the race to bring the 24-year-old to the Premier League and the attacker will link up with Frank Lampard’s squad ahead of next season.

Klopp was asked what he made of Chelsea FC’s deal to sign Werner this month, but the German head coach was clearly not in the mood to discuss the transfer.

Asked what went wrong in Liverpool FC’s pursuit of Werner, Klopp said: “That’s not really funny.

“We don’t really speak about transfers we potentially do. And now I would speak about the transfer of Chelsea?

“Funny! Why should I do that? I have nothing to say about that.

“Timo Werner is a really good football player and yesterday now I have heard it he has been announced for Chelsea next season. That’s it.”

Werner has been in superb form for RB Leipzig this season, with the attacker having scored 26 goals and made eight assists in 32 league games for the German side.

Klopp is currently preparing his Liverpool FC team for their trip to Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are gearing up for their clash against Aston Villa away from home on Sunday as the Blues aim to secure a top-four finish under Lampard.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip