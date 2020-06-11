Frank Lampard told to build his Chelsea FC team around 27-year-old

Mario Melchiot says Frank Lampard should be looking to build his team around Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 11 June 2020, 05:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mario Melchiot believes that Frank Lampard should be looking to build his Chelsea FC team around defender Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger has missed a large portion of the current campaign due to injury troubles but he has still managed to score two goals in 13 Premier League games for Lampard’s men this term.

The centre-half will be aiming to do what he can in the remaining games this season to help Chelsea FC to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Former Blues star Melchiot believes that Lampard should now look to bring in a new centre-half to partner Rudiger and build his team around the Germany international.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Melchiot said: “Rudiger has experience and has played at a great international level.

“He has a good standing at Chelsea and I like him as a player.

“He’s doing really well. He is very strong and came back well from his injury when others had a chance to take his place.

“The next step now is to build a side around him but it’s important to find a centre-back partner who is not like him. They can’t play the same way.

“They have to find someone who has the ability to defend but doesn’t defend like him.

“The two guys in the middle of the park should never be identical.

“Both should be strong sure but maybe a guy who is on a different scale technically whereas Rudiger is a guy who says ‘don’t mess around with me’.”

Chelsea FC currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

Lampard’s men have won two of their last five games in the Premier League, and they will return to top-flight action on Sunday 21 June with a trip to Aston Villa.

After that, the west London side will take on Manchester City, Leicester City and West Ham United in their following three games.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Michael Owen
‘I like him a lot’: Michael Owen discusses reported Chelsea FC signing
Michael Owen
‘I like him a lot’: Michael Owen discusses reported Chelsea FC signing
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal leading the race to sign 23-year-old La Liga midfielder – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Ray Parlour: The key signing Arsenal need to make this summer
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC chief spearheading deal to sign 23-year-old Brazilian striker – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United submit £89m bid for 17-year-old FC Barcelona starlet – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Roger Federer to close down 2020 season after second knee surgery
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Ray Parlour: The key signing Arsenal need to make this summer
Robbie Fowler in London (Photo: Tag Heuer / Daniel Lewis)
‘Not a big fan’: Robbie Fowler sends message to Liverpool FC about Timo Werner
ScoopDragon Football News Network