Roman Abramovich personally contacts 21-year-old about Chelsea FC transfer – report

Roman Abramovich has personally reached out to Kai Havertz to discuss a potential transfer to Chelsea FC this summer, according to reports in Germany.

Sport Buzzer, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Chelsea FC owner is keen for the Blues to get a deal across the line for the Bayer Leverkusen attacker.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are battling it out with a “host” of different clubs in the race to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

The story claims that the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool FC are all interested in a potential deal to sign Havertz this summer.

According to the same report, Abramovich is keen for Chelsea FC to get a deal across the line for Havertz and recently got in touch with the Germany international to pitch the potential transfer to him.

The article goes on to suggest that Chelsea FC are willing to pay €100m (£90m) to sign Havertz this summer, but the Blues are prepared to part company with both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho this summer to recoup some of that fee.

Despite the reports of Abrahmovich’s involvement, the same story says that Havertz remains keener on a move to La Liga than the Premier League as things stand.

Havertz has scored 12 goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen so far this season.

Chelsea FC have already wrapped up one signing this summer after having agreed a deal to land Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

The Blues are also widely reported to have all but agreed a deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel up north to take on Aston Villa in their first game since March.

