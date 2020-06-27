Frank Lampard explains how Chelsea FC can challenge for the title next season

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has demanded more consistency from his Chelsea FC team as he looks to transform them into Premier League title challengers next season.

The Blues produced an impressive performance at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night as they claimed a 2-1 win over Manchester City in west London.

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian wrapped up the three points for Lampard’s men and secured a result which ended up crowning Liverpool FC as the new Premier League champions.

The win also left Chelsea FC ahead in the race to seal a top-four finish this season, with Lampard’s side currently fourth and five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester City.

With the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech set to arrive at Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window, attentions will now inevitably start to turn towards next season and whether the Blues will be able to mount a credible title challenge or not.

And Lampard is well aware of the task that awaits them if they are to displace Liverpool FC and Manchester City at the top of the table in the coming seasons.

“They [Liverpool FC and Man City] are two of, if not the, best teams in the world,” Lampard told his post-match news conference on Thursday night.

“They are going to be there, and it’s clear to us that’s a gap we want to try and breach and move towards.

“One result against City and a good performance is a great feeling tonight, but the reason we haven’t amassed enough points is because of consistency, which those two teams have reached.

“There’s a clear gap and it won’t happen overnight with one or two signings. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done.

“Liverpool and City have been a work in progress for a good few years now, they’ve had a lot of success and they’re getting success now.

“I’m not going to get carried away. We can get better. We can be better on the ball; we can have more possession.

“This was one of the only games where we didn’t have the lion’s share of possession, and we have to accept that and be happy with the result.”

Lampard will take his Chelsea FC team to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

After that, the Blues will take on West Ham United, Watford and Crystal Palace in their next three Premier League games.

