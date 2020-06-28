Willian issues fresh update for Chelsea FC fans about his future

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian has refused to rule out the possibility of signing a new contract to stay at Chelsea FC beyond the summer.

The Brazil international has agreed a short-term extension to his current deal to remain with the Blues until the end of the current campaign, but he will still be a free agent this summer as thing stand.

The playmaker has been strongly linked with a move away from Chelsea FC this summer given his contract situation at the west London club.

Willian netted the all-important penalty for Chelsea FC on Thursday night as he helped the Blues to claim a 2-1 win over Manchester City and seal a victory which bolstered the west London side’s hopes of finishing in the top four under Frank Lampard this season.

The 31-year-old has now insisted that he will wait and see about his future at Chelsea FC, hinting that he could yet still pen a new contract with the west London side.

Asked about his future, Willian told Chelsea FC’s website: “I want to finish the season well if I go, or maybe I can stay.

“I don’t know but what I want now is to play well and for Chelsea to finish in the top four.”

Willian will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

After that, the west London side will return to Premier League action with clashes against West Ham United, Watford and Crystal Palace.

As things stand, Frank Lampard’s side are in the driving seat to seal Champions League qualification, and they are fourth in the Premier League table.

