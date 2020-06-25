Sky Sports pundit predicts Chelsea FC v Man City

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester City to ease to a 2-1 win against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

The Citizens will make the trip to the English capital in a bid to record nine points from their first three games since the return of the Premier League following the enforced suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Manchester City were 3-0 winners against 10-man Arsenal at The Etihad last week courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden on Eastlands.

Pep Guardiola’s side were resounding 5-0 winners against Burnley at The Etihad on Monday night to make Liverpool FC wait a little longer before the Reds can be crowned Premier League champions.

Manchester City will embark on their first away trip since a 2-0 loss to bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford back in March.

Chelsea FC cemented their position in the Premier League’s top four with a 2-1 comeback victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday after second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas reckons Manchester City will be able to etch out a narrow win against Chelsea FC to make Liverpool FC wait at least another week to get their hands on the Premier League trophy.

“Chelsea came back well with energy and enthusiasm against Aston Villa, especially with the youngsters, but you can still see that they have problems defensively,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“You can get at them. Billy Gilmour was left out, as we know what N’Golo Kante can do.

“Chelsea will be a handful going forward, and if City don’t win, Liverpool will will more than likely win the league as a result, but I think it is looking like Liverpool having to go to City to win it.

“I will go for a narrow City win here.”

Manchester City were 2-1 winners in the reverse of this fixture back in November after Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez cancelled out N’Golo Kante’s opener.

Chelsea FC have won their last Premier League games against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, while Dr Bruyne scored the winner against his former club en route to the Citizens winning their first league title under Guardiola in 2017-18.

Chelsea FC will take on West Ham in east London on Wednesday 1 July, while Manchester City will host Premier League leaders Liverpool FC at The Etihad on Thursday 2 July.

