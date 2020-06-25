Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester City to ease to a 3-1 victory over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

The Citizens will be looking to record their third successive Premier League win since the English top flight resumed following the enforced break due to coronavirus.

Manchester City were 3-0 winners against 10-man Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium last week thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

The Citizens followed up their win over the north London side with a resounding 5-0 victory over Burnley thanks to goals from Foden, Riyad Mahrez and David Silva.

Manchester City have netted eight goals without reply and Pep Guardiola’s side will take on a Chelsea FC side with the second-worst defensive record in the top half of the table.

Having said that, the Blues showed character to come from 1-0 down to secure a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday thanks to second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud at Villa Park.

However, former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Manchester City to secure a comfortable 3-1 victory over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

“This is going to be a good game,” Berbatov wrote in his Metro column.

“Chelsea are pushing and they have a nice cushion of five points in fourth.

“City will want to deny Liverpool the league title for longer so they will want to do everything to win this game, it will also be a help to United if they win and will give them another opportunity to close the gap. City have looked sharp since the return, I think they can still do better.

“It’s a blow that Aguero picked up an injury, I love him and the way he scores goals, but I think they have a lot of quality players and they will take their chances against Chelsea.”

Manchester City can prevent Liverpool FC from winning the Premier League title this week by beating Chelsea FC.

The Citizens have a mixed record in west London under Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea FC have won two of their last three Premier League meetings in west London, while De Bruyne scored in a 1-0 victory over his former club in 2017.

The Blues suffered a 2-1 loss to defending champions Manchester City back in November despite N’Golo Kante breaking the deadlock in the 21st minute at The Etihad.

Goals from De Bruyne and Mahrez helped Manchester City to reverse the scoreline before half-time as the Citizens went on to secure maximum points.

Manchester City will face Liverpool FC at the Etihad Stadium on 2 July.

