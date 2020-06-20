Cesar Azpilicueta delighted by ‘amazing’ new Chelsea FC signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed his delight at seeing Chelsea FC complete a deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer.

The Blues were widely reported to be on the verge of completing a move to land the Germany international in recent days, and the transfer was officially confirmed by the west London club last week, subject to a medical.

Werner is one of the brightest young prospects in European football, and the 24-year-old has scored 26 goals and made eight assists in 32 Bundesliga games so far this term, and has also netted six times in the cup competitions.

The Germany international will link up with his new team-mates over the summer as he prepares to feature for the Blues next season.

Now, Chelsea FC defender Azpilicueta has revealed his delight at seeing the west London side complete the signing of the talented German in recent days.

“He’s an amazing attacking player with great experience in the Bundesliga where he has scored a lot of goals,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports.

“He has great experience in the Champions League and Germany’s squad at international level. He’s a big addition for our club. He can raise our level.

“As I said before, he’s an amazing player, we know we to have help him to find the best position to score goals and also to adapt to the league as quickly as possible is very important.

“Hopefully we can be competing for the top next season.”

Azpilicueta and his Chelsea FC team-mates are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon in what will be their first game since the season was suspended due to coronavirus.

Chelsea FC are still in the driving seat to secure Champions League qualification for next season, with the Blues aiming to finish in the top four in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

The Blues finished in third place and won the Europa League last season in Maurizio Sarri’s one and only campaign at the club.

