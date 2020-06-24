Joe Cole urges Chelsea FC to make 23-year-old their third summer signing

BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)

Joe Cole has suggested that Chelsea FC should make a summer move to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

The Blues have already been busy in the summer transfer window, with Frank Lampard’s side having secured the signatures of both Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Chelsea FC have been strongly linked with a move to sign Leicester City defender Chilwell in recent weeks as Lampard looks to further add to his squad ahead of his second season in charge of the west London club.

Chilwell, 23, has been in good form for the Foxes this season and has scored three goals and made three assists in 24 Premier League games for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Now, former Chelsea FC midfielder Cole has underlined why he thinks that Chilwell would be a great fit for the current Blues team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Cole said: “Similar to Werner, he [Chilwell] fits the ethos – he is young, he’s hungry, he’s explosive and athletic.

“I think he’s got a lot of talent, if he comes to Chelsea, working with the group there – in Brendan [Rodgers] he’s got a great manager and a great team up at Leicester. But Chelsea’s a step up from Leicester.

“I know they are sitting above Chelsea in the table at the moment but having the opportunity to work with Frank and improve would be immense for him.

“He’s got the left-back position for England in his hands at the moment.

“My advice would be to keep performing, keep consistent and if he does do that he can be England’s left-back and, if he does come to Chelsea, Chelsea’s left-back for many years. He’s a terrific player, a real talent.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they prepare for their home clash against defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

The west London side are five points clear of Manchester United as things stand, and they will come up against Chilwell’s side Leicester on Sunday when they travel to the King Power Stadium in the sixth round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea FC will then take on West Ham United and Watford in their next two Premier League games.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip