Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard delivers update on Christian Pulisic injury

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Frank Lampard says that Christian Pulisic will be assessed this week after he was forced off during Chelsea FC’s FA Cup win over Leicester City on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has been in good form since the return of top-flight football in England, but he was substituted in the 72nd minute of Chelsea FC’s cup win at the King Power Stadium.

Half-time substitute Ross Barkley scored the only goal of the game for the Blues in the second half as the west London side secured their spot in the semi-finals against Manchester United.

Pulisic has scored two goals for the Blues since his return to the Chelsea FC team, and Lampard has now revealed that the USA international picked up a calf problem during the clash against the Foxes.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said: “He felt tightness in his calf during the second drinks break so I took him off straight away. We’ll see in the next day [or so].”

Lampard also revealed why Andreas Christensen did not feature in Sunday’s game.

He added: “Andreas had a problem in his hip. He didn’t feel comfortable in training yesterday so he was out of the squad.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to West Ham United on Wednesday night as they look to continue their good form since the return of top-flight football.

As things stand, Lampard’s men are in the driving seat to secure a top-four finish for next season, with the Blues fourth in the table and five points ahead of Manchester United.

After Wednesday’s trip to West Ham, Lampard’s side will take on Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

Chelsea FC will face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on the weekend of 18 and 19 July.

