Frank Lampard singles out two Chelsea FC stars after win at Aston Villa

Frank Lampard singled out Ross Barkley and Christian Pulisic for special praise after the duo came off the bench to help fire Chelsea FC to a 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

The Blues were trailing at half-time of the Premier League clash at Villa Park after Kortney Hause put the home side ahead just before the break.

Lampard opted to bring on both Barkley and Pulisic in the 55th minute, and the move quickly paid dividends.

Pulisic netted the all-important equaliser for the Blues when he turned home Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross from close range in the 60th minute.

And striker Olivier Giroud put Chelsea FC ahead moments later when he turned in the box and fired home in the 62nd minute to hand the west London side all three points.

Pulisic’s cameo appearances was his first run-out for Chelsea FC since New Year’s Day after his string of injury problems.

Lampard was delighted by the USA international’s contribution but he also reserved special praise for England midfielder Barkley.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said: “The individuals who make the difference should always take all the credit so with Christian and Ross Barkley, who came on at the same time, they’re both players who have trained well and had cases to start this game.

“I had some good selection problems and you have to consider the type of game. We knew that fitness would play a part so the idea of bringing on Christian and Ross early in the second half was always something that was in my mind depending on how the game went.

“The way it was going, we needed a bit of inspiration and Christian gave it with his goal. I thought Ross did really well too.

“I keep saying to the players how important subs could be in this period and they showed that.”

Chelsea FC’s win left them in fourth place in the Premier League table and five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

Next up for Lampard’s Chelsea FC side is their home clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

After that, the Blues will take on Leicester City away from home on Sunday afternoon in their next Premier League fixture, before games against West Ham United and Watford.

