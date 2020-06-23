Frank Lampard rejects Chelsea FC transfer speculation about midfielder

N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Frank Lampard has insisted that Chelsea FC have no intention of selling N’Golo Kante in the summer transfer window.

Reports in the British media in recent days have suggested that the Blues are willing to part company with Kante this summer as they plot an overhaul of their squad.

It has been claimed that Chelsea FC would consider the possibility of selling Kante this summer in order to raise further funds in the transfer market.

Chelsea FC have already been busy in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having wrapped up deals to sign both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of next season.

However, speaking before Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend, Lampard effectively rubbished the suggestion that the Blues could be ready to cash-in on France international Kante this summer.

“In terms of N’Golo, I’ve seen some talk and reports about him and his future at the club,” Lampard is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“I’ve said it a lot of times about N’Golo – one of the best midfield players in the world. I would have loved to be able to play with him. He has everything.

“Coming back to Chelsea and having N’Golo Kanté is something I really want to appreciate and work with. Because of injuries it’s been tough for N’Golo.

“It’s nice to see him a little bit fresh. N’Golo is so important to us going forward. We need him regularly and hopefully we’ll have that now.”

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud handed Chelsea FC an important win in the title race at Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon as Lampard’s side pulled five points clear of Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Blues will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they take on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, before a trip to Leicester City at the weekend.

