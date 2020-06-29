‘There’s no doubt of his quality’: Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC star

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard believes that Christian Pulisic has the potential to develop into one of the world’s top attacking players at Chelsea FC so long as he continues to work hard.

The USA international has made a solid start to life back in the Chelsea FC team following the return of top-flight football earlier this month.

Pulisic had been out injured since early January but the coronavirus hiatus allowed the American playmaker to work on his fitness behind closed doors and make a full recovery.

The 21-year-old has been in good form since the restart, with Pulisic having scored in both of Chelsea FC’s Premier League games against Aston Villa and Manchester City.

The playmaker, who joined Chelsea FC from Borussia Dortmund last summer, has scored seven goals and made two assists in 18 Premier League games so far this season.

Lampard has been delighted by what he has seen from Pulisic so far in a Chelsea FC shirt, and the Blues boss wants the playmaker to continue working hard to improve behind the scenes with the west London side.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website before the FA Cup clash against Leicester, Lampard said of Pulisic: “Because he broke through at such a young age in Germany, and he moves to us and it’s a big move, expectations rise, but we have to take his age into consideration.

“But there’s no doubt of his quality. We can see that. He’s very keen to improve and to work, and he’s particularly hungry at the minute because he missed some time with his injury.

“If he wants to learn, and he does, and if on the training pitch and how he sees the game, and if he looks at the players around him that have made that sort of jump – Raheem Sterling, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, who are producing numbers from wide areas – it’s important he understands what needs to be done to make that jump.

“He definitely has the talent, and he needs to try and get to that level.

“I’m delighted to have him at the minute, he works hard every day, and he has to set his sights as high as he possibly can.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on West Ham United away from home.

They will then take on Watford, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United in their next three Premier League games.

Lampard’s men are currently fourth in the Premier League table and in the driving seat to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

