‘He’s got so much talent’: Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea FC youngster

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Frank Lampard singled out Christian Pulisic for special praise after he continued his good form with a goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday night.

The USA international joined Chelsea FC from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has made a solid if unspectacular start to life in England.

Pulisic endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines in the second half of the campaign but he made his first appearance since January when he scored in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa earlier this month.

The 21-year-old then followed up that cameo performance when he netted Chelsea FC’s all-important opener in their 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday night.

Willian made the points secure for Chelsea FC when he netted a late penalty after Kevin De Bruyne had equalised for the Citizens with a superb free-kick.

Lampard was asked about Pulisic’s impact after Thursday night’s game and it is clear that the Chelsea FC boss has been delighted by what he has seen from the playmaker in recent games.

“Christian came in last summer, and he didn’t really get a break,” Lampard told his post-match news conference.

“When he got in the team he was doing really well and then he got a really tough injury.

“I wanted to protect him a bit against Villa and see if he could make an impact. He did that. I always planned to start him against City because I know what he can bring in these sorts of games. \

“He brought it and did really well. He’s a young player, he’s got so much talent, and he needs to keep working. He can get better and better.”

The American playmaker has scored seven goals and made two assists in 18 Premier League appearances so far this season.

Pulisic will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Leicester City in the quarter-finals.

The win over Manchester City has left Chelsea FC in the driving seat for a top-four finish in the Premier League, with Lampard’s men currently fourth and five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as things stand.

