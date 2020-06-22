Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Roman Abramovich

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea FC fans that he hopes that the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner demonstrate how committed Roman Abramovich is to the west London club.

The west London side have wasted no time in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having already concluded deals to sign both Ziyech and Werner to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

Werner is set to join Chelsea FC from RB Leipzig despite him having been linked with a host of other clubs in the Premier League and in other countries.

Lampard will likely be further keen to bolster his squad ahead of next season as he prepares for his second full campaign in charge of the west London side.

Although Lampard has admitted that he has not had much direct contact with Abramovich himself recently, he feels that the Blues’ transfer dealings in recent days underline the commitment to the club from the board and owner.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Lampard said: “I haven’t spoken to him (Abramovich) recently; I speak to Marina (Granovskaia) a lot and with Petr (Cech).

“We are very joined up and we talk a lot and communication is key in that.

“When you say that I know the owner very well, in the workplace, to a degree, I do.

“But I also understand what he wants for this club. I played under it, I felt it as a player when he first came here so I get that, and with my conversations with Marina that’s always relayed.

“I want the same as him. In terms of his commitment, I think he has shown his commitment regularly to our football club.

“We have done some business now that will hopefully improve us for next season and we want to keep moving forward.

“One thing I really realised coming into this job, I was here a long time as a player, but as manager people will consistently ask you about your relationship with the board and the owner etc.

“And I hope that this shows how we’ve worked together, all of us, with how we work, with recruitment, scouting and all playing our roles, in trying to bring the right players and being joined up.

“So I think we have to be very positive. This is Chelsea Football Club and we want to close the gap. And signings like Timo and Ziyech are both nice statements.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they take on Manchester City at home at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will then turn their attentions towards their trip to Leicester City in the top flight at the weekend as they look to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

