‘I don’t want to sound too down’: Lampard gives verdict on Chelsea FC’s win over Leicester

Frank Lampard has admitted that his Chelsea FC side were below-par during their 1-0 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday evening.

The Blues made a stuttering start to the game at the King Power Stadium and Lampard chose to make three changes at half-time, bringing on Ross Barkley, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mateo Kovacic.

Barkley ended up scoring the only goal of the game for the Blues when he fired home a close-range finish in the 63rd minute to net a strike which ultimately secured Chelsea FC’s place in the last four at Wembley.

Chelsea FC’s win was their third in a row since the return of top-flight football in England following the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking after the game, Lampard admitted that his side have plenty of room for improvement after their display against the Foxes.

“The result was satisfying and getting to the semis was satisfying,” Lampard told BBC Sport after the final whistle.

“We weren’t our usual selves today. We were below what we usually produce.

“But I am happy with the result. We won the game and must learn from some of the mistakes in our game.

“I don’t want to sound too down after this. You have to show the grit to get a win when you don’t play well.

“We go on to the next one. We can park the Cup and focus on getting the league wins to be in the Champions League.”

Sunday’s winner was Barkley’s fourth in all competitions for Chelsea FC this season, with the 26-year-old also having notched up three assists for his team-mates.

Asked specifically about Barkley’s performance and goal, Lampard added: “I love to work with the midfield players and the ones who want to get forward.

“Ross has a better left foot than me. He is always going to be a goal threat.”

Chelsea FC, who are fourth in the top-flight table, will return to Premier League action with a trip to West Ham United on Wednesday night.

