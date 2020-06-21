‘We have demands’: Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC striker

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has warned Tammy Abraham that he will have to get used to the “demands” of being a Chelsea FC player and the competition for places in the first team.

The Blues confirmed their second major signing of the summer last week when they wrapped up a deal to land Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The west London side have also already secured a deal to land Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer, with the Blues wasting no time in the summer transfer window ahead of Lampard’s second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham has been Chelsea FC’s first-choice forward for much of the campaign, and the England international has been in decent form, scoring 13 goals and making three assists in 24 Premier League games.

The English striker is set to face more competition for a spot in the Chelsea FC team next season following the arrivals of both Werner and Ziyech.

However, Lampard has told Abraham that intense competition for a starting spot is part and parcel of being a Chelsea FC player.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Lampard said: “I have spoken to Tammy before about competition

“I don’t have to address every player if another one comes in. It’s how it has been in the Abramovich era, but Tammy has been very good this season. We have had options and pleased with the idea of that.

“He has been fantastic this season. He has to sustain and improve because at Chelsea we have demands.

“I am happy to have options and competitions for places.”

Lampard is currently preparing his Chelsea FC side for their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The west Londoners currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s fist campaign in charge at the club.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip