‘He’s a huge talent’: Frank Lampard discusses latest Chelsea FC signing

Frank Lampard has described Timo Werner as a “huge talent” after Chelsea FC secured a deal to sign the German forward from RB Leipzig last week.

The west London side confirmed last week that they had reached an agreement to land the 24-year-old attacker, subject to a medical, as Werner becomes the club’s second signing of the summer.

Werner had been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea FC over the last few weeks and he is now set to link up with his new team-mates at Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

The Germany international has been in superb form for Leipzig this season, scoring 26 goals and making eight assists in 32 league games for the German side. He has also netted six times in the cup competitions.

Lampard has now broken his silence about Chelsea FC’s signing of Werner, and the Blues boss is understandably delighted to see the west London side secure a deal.

“I think he is clearly a player we liked,” Lampard told a news conference on Friday.

“I have certainly followed him for a while just as a talented player before I took this job.

“He will strengthen us, he is a huge talent who had a fantastic season. I had good conversations with Timo personally. He understands our project and what we want to do as a club.

“We’re pleased he’s decided to come to us and look forward to him joining next season.”

The Chelsea FC boss continued: “I spoke to him and he is excited. He is looking to finish his season first, but he is the type of player we are looking at

“The talent he has and work ethic is what shone through.”

Lampard is currently preparing his Chelsea FC side for their Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

After Sunday’s game, Chelsea FC will turn their attentions towards their crunch Premier League showdown with defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

