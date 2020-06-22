Sky Sports pundit raves about Christian Pulisic after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win at Villa

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp heaped praise on Christian Pulisic for his cameo performance after he came off the bench to help fire Chelsea FC to a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Pulisic started the game on the bench but he came on in the 55th minute for the Blues and helped the west London side get back into the game.

Chelsea FC were trailing due to Kortney Hause’s first-half opener at Villa Park, but Pulisic levelled for the visitors when he met Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross in the 60th minute and turned his first-time shot into the roof of the net.

The west London side then went ahead moments later when Olivier Giroud fired home from inside the box to put the visitors ahead in the 62nd minute.

The Blues held on to secure an important victory as Frank Lampard’s team look to seal a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp was full of praise for the display Pulisic produced for the Blues after having come on early in the second half.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Redknapp said of Pulisic’s goal: “That’s what you want from your wide men.

“You look at what Liverpool FC do with their wide players. You want your wide men to chip in with 10-15 goals a season, it’s vital.

“What I like about that goal is the way that he [Pulisic] gets in at that back post, that’s what you’ve got to do.

“If he stands out there on the edge of the box thinking ‘well if it comes out I’ll get the next one’ he doesn’t get the goal.

“I think that’s something your wide men have to do now, it’s so important.

“Look, he shows real desire to get into that back post, you’re not always going to score the perfect goal but he gets something on it and manages to keep it down just enough.

“It’s an important finish and that changed [the game]. Chelsea were by far and away the better team, they had so much possession.

“It would have been a travesty if they had not won that game.”

The result left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table and five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualifiction.

The Blues are scheduled to return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in their next top flight game behind closed doors.

