Christian Pulisic reacts to ‘incredible’ latest Chelsea FC signing

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has admitted that he is thrilled by the prospect of linking up with the “incredible” Timo Werner at Chelsea FC next season.

The Blues confirmed a deal to sign the German forward last week and Werner will link up with his new team-mates at Stamford Bridge next season.

Werner has been in superb form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 26 goals and making eight assists in 33 Bundesliga games for the German side.

He becomes the second signing of the summer at Stamford Bridge after the Blues also confirmed the arrival of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier this year.

Now, Pulisic has admitted that he is looking forward to linking up with Werner next season, adding that the future is looking bright for Frank Lampard’s side.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, Pulisic said: “We already have a really strong team with very good players.

“To add guys like that [Werner] is incredible. We’re focused on this season right now but we’re also excited for what’s to come.”

Pulisic came off the bench to fire in an equaliser for Chelsea FC in their 2-1 win at Villa Park on Sunday. Olivier Giroud netted the winner shortly after after Kortney Hause had put the home side ahead just before half-time.

It was the USA international’s first appearance for the Blues since New Year’s Day and he will be hoping to play a role in helping the Blues finish in the top four in the coming weeks.

He added: “I’m really happy I was able to come on and help the team.

“The manager just asked me to go in and help us win the game. I’m happy I was able to do that. I’m not sure I hit it perfectly but thankfully I got enough on it to steer it in.”

Next up for Chelsea FC is a Premier League clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip