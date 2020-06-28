Joe Cole reacts to Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Leicester City

BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)

Joe Cole praised Frank Lampard for not being afraid to make the “big decisions” after Chelsea FC booked their spot in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Sunday.

The Chelsea FC manager opted to make three substitutions at half-time after a goalless first half at the King Power Stadium, with the Blues bringing on Ross Barkley, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mateo Kovacic at the break.

England international Barkley rewarded his manager by scoring the eventual winner in the 63rd minute with a near-post finish.

The win means that the Blues will now travel to Wembley in the semi-finals as they look to win the FA Cup under Lampard this season.

Former Chelsea FC star Cole says he has been impressed by Lampard’s start and the decisions he has made since he took over at Stamford Bridge last summer.

Speaking to BT Sport immediately after the final whistle, Cole said: “I thought Barkley was excellent when he came on… Kovacic came on and kept the ball moving…

“I think Frank is showing that he’s willing to make big decisions.

“We’ve seen it early on with David Luiz and getting him out the door [to Arsenal].

“And in big games now, he’s making bold decisions and they are turning out, more often than not, to be the right decisions.”

Cole added: “In terms of Chelsea, it’s a great, great win. They’re into another semi-final.”

Chelsea FC have been in good form since the return of top-flight football following the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Blues having won all three of their games following the restart.

The Blues will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with a trip to West Ham United, before the west London side take on Watford, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United in their next three top-flight games.

