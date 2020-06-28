Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Leicester City

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to offer his reaction to Chelsea FC’s 1-0 defeat of Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

The west London side ended up claiming their spot in the last four by the narrowest of margins, as Ross Barkley – a half-time substitute – scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute with a close-range finish.

Former Leicester City star and England legend Lineker posted a tongue-in-cheek update on Twitter after the final whistle at the King Power Stadium.

Lineker wrote: “Would’ve been rubbish winning the FA Cup for the first time only to do so with no fans at Wembley. Let’s wait until next season @LCFC. Sour grapes tweet. 😭”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC goal-scorer Barkley admitted that his side’s performance in the first half was not up to scratch, with the Blues’ display improving notably after the break.

“I thought we weren’t at our best,” Barkley told BT Sport after the game.

“There were a lot of things we could have done better.

“When you get in the box the chances are there. Getting in the box we’re always going to get goals. We won the game, it’s the most important thing.

“At half-time we said it’s not good enough and to be vocal on the pitch, and we improved.”

Former Liverpool FC defender Stephen Warnock praised Barkley for his performance against the Foxes as Chelsea progressed to the semi-finals.

“Ross Barkley is fantastic and when I was at Leeds United, he was on loan and he was a joy to watch,” Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“The one thing for Ross is he can frustrate sometimes – it’s just his concentration levels.

“When he’s on it and he is concentrated and you get the type of performance, he’s hard to stop. He’s such a quick play at he moves so well with the ball.”

Warnock added: “It’s display they will have pleased Frank Lampard but it will have also infuriated him because he’ll be thinking ‘I want that all the time’ and that’s the level Ross has to get to.”

The win continues Chelsea FC’s good form since the return of top-flight football in England, with Frank Lampard’s men now having won all three of their games following the restart.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to West Ham United on Wednesday night in the Premier League, before they take on Watford, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United in their next three Premier League games.

