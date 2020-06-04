Olivier Giroud explains why he chose to stay at Chelsea

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Olivier Giroud has revealed that the coronavirus lockdown played a part in his decision to stay at Chelsea FC.

The French striker had been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after he failed to hold down a regular spot in the first team under Frank Lampard this season.

Giroud has only started five games in the Premier League all season under Lampard, but he committed his future to the west London club last month when Chelsea FC triggered an option to keep him at Stamford Bridge until next summer.

The former Arsenal forward has now opened up on his thinking behind why he chose to stay at Chelsea FC, and he pointed to the coronavirus situation as playing a role in his decision.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Giroud said: “I simply seized my opportunity and I repaid the faith that the manager had shown in me.

“That’s why the club ultimately offered me the chance to continue my time at Chelsea and I accepted immediately because I like it here.

“I want to keep winning trophies and I want to continue to show the manager that he can count on me.

“Plus, with the whole coronavirus lockdown situation, I didn’t really feel comfortable with the idea of moving abroad and uprooting my family.

“I think a lot about our quality of life and we have a great setup here. I think a lot about my family now.”

Giroud, 33, has scored two goals in all competitions for the Blues this season and he will be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team in the coming weeks and months.

The forward signed for Chelsea FC from Arsenal in January 2018 after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at The Emirates by Arsene Wenger at the time.

